No one was injured in a commercial structure fire that was reported at JSI Metal Recycling in Conway on Wednesday morning.
The Conway Fire Department was called out at 8:46 a.m. Monday regarding a fire inside the recycling center and was on scene in less than one minute, Fire Chief Mike Winter said.
An object inside the building had caught fire, and the building’s sprinkler system had the fire contained when the fire department arrived on scene, Winter said.
The Conway fire chief confirmed Wednesday afternoon that no one was injured.
Altogether, six fire trucks and 14 firefighters and engineers responded to the scene. The fire was completely out by 9:34 a.m., Winter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.