Firefighters from the Conway Fire Department (CFD) responded to a residential structure fire on Broadview Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday night, the CFD announced via social media early Wednesday morning. CFD Chief Mike Winter confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday that no injuries were reported in the fire.
At the time of the social media post, 12:48 a.m., all occupants of the structure were “safely out” and the fire was under control, the post read. Broadview Avenue is located near Tyler Street and Gatling Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.