No injuries were reported Wednesday after two Conway Fire Department vehicles were struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Faulkner County.
“Engine 7 and Battalion 5 were working a grass fire around the 123 mile marker west bound [Wednesday morning],” CFD Chief Mike Winter told the Log Cabin Democrat. “An 18-wheeler hit the engine and then the battalion Tahoe.”
Winter said an insurance adjuster was expected Wednesday afternoon “to determine if either can be repaired or if they will be totaled.”
The Conway Police Department, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Highway Police worked the accident and directed westbound traffic to the left lane as first responders cleared the scene, delaying traffic temporarily.
It was not clear as of press time Wednesday how long the CFD vehicles would be out of commission.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
