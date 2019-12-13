No Shave November raises $1,660

Jeanette Anderton staff photoThe Conway Police Department presents a check for $1,660 to Conway Regional administrators on Thursday. The CPD raised the money by allowing officers to participate in No Shave November by donating money - $50 for a beard or $30 for a goatee. Officers who didn’t want to participate were encouraged to donate any amount.

Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net

