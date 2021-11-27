Arkansas Winter Weather Awareness Week will be Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said.
Winter can bring a variety of hazardous weather conditions to Arkansas, including heavy snow, ice and very cold conditions.
This past winter, Arctic air poured into the state in mid-February 2021. Thermometers showed below zero temperatures at times, and two storm systems dumped more than twenty inches of snow in places.
Travel became difficult, water pipes broke, and some people lost power. In situations like this, it pays to be prepared. Otherwise, without transportation, water, and heat, your life may be threatened.
To help Arkansans get ready for winter’s wrath, a special week has been set aside to review the long-range forecast, offer helpful safety tips, and provide a comprehensive look at the hazards of winter. This educational opportunity will take place during Winter Weather Awareness Week, which runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.
During Winter Weather Awareness Week, the following topics will be covered:
Monday: Outlook for the Upcoming Winter.
Tuesday: Winter Precipitation Types.
Wednesday: Winter Weather Watches, Warnings and Advisories.
Thursday: Winter Weather Safety Rules.
Friday: The Cold of Winter.
Each day the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release information via social media, our website, and NOAA Weather Radio featuring the content listed above.
For more information, please visit: https://www.weather.gov/lzk/win1a.htm.
