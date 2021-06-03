This year, the County Committee election for Conway, Faulkner and Perry counties will be conducted in Local Administrative Areas (LAAs) 2 and 5. LAA 2 includes the area of Conway County south of Highway 124 and Stagecoach Road, east of Highway 9 and south of Highway 64. LAA 5 includes all of Perry County.
June 15 through Aug. 2 is the period for nominating farmers as candidates for the local County Committee election. To be eligible to hold office as a county committee member, individuals must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and live in the local administrative area where they are running.
A complete list of eligibility requirements, more information and nomination forms are available at http://www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Ballots will be mailed to all known eligible producers in early November and the final date to return ballots is Dec. 6, 2021. Additional election information is available by calling the Conway/Faulkner/Perry County FSA office at 501-354-2000 ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.