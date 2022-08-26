The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards. The deadline to nominate a recipient is Friday, Sept. 9.
The annual awards program recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.
Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement. The award recipients will be honored at a ceremony in the spring.
Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations or organizations. Outstanding artists, arts patrons, corporate sponsors, arts education coordinators and local leaders in arts development are all eligible to apply.
To make a nomination or for more information, click the button below or contact Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew @arkansas.gov.
