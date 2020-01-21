The Children’s Advocacy Alliance recently announced its upcoming Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) trainings for those interested.
CAA provides advocacy services for abused and neglected children of Faulkner, Van Buren, Searcy, Conway and Perry Counties, in partnership with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and the CASA of the 20th Judicial District.
“CASA volunteers are often times the only connection that a foster child is able to maintain throughout their time in foster care,” Crystal Dendy, CASA recruiter trainer, said. “Our volunteer advocates commit to serving and speaking up for the children in foster care until they are in a safe and permanent home. This means that even if a child is removed from their school, their friends, their family, that they still stay connected to at least one person … their CASA.”
She said being a CASA volunteer means making those important connections and building relationships with the children and their families, working with their caseworkers, teachers, therapists and others to ensure the children involved are receiving all of the services they need.
CAA Development Coordinator Leia Smith told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday that last year, they were able to serve 174 kids and currently have 115 on case loads right now and 82 CASA volunteer advocates.
“People attending the training make kids two times as likely to graduate, half as likely to reenter the system, and twice as likely to find a safe home,” she said.
The training will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday evenings from Jan. 27-Feb. 24 at old courthouse located at 801 Locust St. in Conway. The swearing in ceremony for new CASA advocates will take place on Feb. 27.
In order to be a CASA, all applicants must complete the application and interview for the role.
“If you are looking for a way to create real change in 2020, this is the way to do it,” Smith said, encouraging volunteers to sign up. “Help a foster child find a better life. We hope that you or someone you know calls us about this training. We need everyone who has the ability to volunteer, more so, these kids need you.”
For more information about how to be a CASA email Crystal Dendy at cdendy@hopeandjustice.org or call 501-286-3290.
