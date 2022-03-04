Conway Noon Rotary Club will play host to the Conway Home Run Derby on April 16 at Don Owen Sports Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The theme “Launching Long Balls for Leadership” ties directly to the mission of the fundraiser, to fund leadership training opportunities for Rotarians and area youth.
Registration fees are $10 for kids under 18 years old and $20 for adults. Lunch will be available for $10 per plate. Hitters can register at www.conwayrotaryclub.com. Past participants have ranged from 3 years old to retirees.
Rotarian and event organizer Ed Linck said: “Our entire family has a blast at the Home Run Derby each year. Our daughter loves hitting on the field, and I do, too. Knowing the money being raised is directly invested in the future of our community is an added bonus.”
How it works
Each batter gets 10 swings. The point system below determines the points earned per swing. The points are tallied, and the top two finishers per category win a Conway Home Run Derby trophy.
Points System
0 points – Swing and miss or foul ball.
1 point – Ball stops in the infield.
2 points – Ground ball to the outfield grass.
4 points – Ball lands in outfield grass in the air.
7 points – Ground ball to the outfield fence.
10 points – Ball hits the outfield fence in the air.
15 points – Home run.
Trophies will be awarded to the top two finishers in multiple categories. Categories will be divided between age groups and male/female participants. Categories will be determined the week of the event.
Anyone with questions or who wants to consider supporting the cause with a sponsorship can contact Ed Linck at 501-733-4801 or edlinck@gmail.com. Learn more at www.conwayrotaryclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.