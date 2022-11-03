A North Little Rock man was indicted Wednesday for setting fire to a local restaurant.

Nathan James Hester, 37, was charged by a grand jury in a one-count indictment after an investigation revealed his attempt to set fire to Jim’s Razorback Pizza and his alleged involvement in 12 other fires.

