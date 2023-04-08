Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education members will approve the resignations of Assistant Superintendent Joel Linn and Communications Specialist Heather Kendrick at its next meeting on Tuesday.
Linn has served in CPSD since 2009, per his biography on the district website. The assistant superintendent for innovative programs, Linn also worked as a principal at Conway High School. Per meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday, Linn’s resignation is effective at the end of 2022-2023 contract year.
Kendrick’s resignation becomes effective on Monday. Kendrick has served as the district’s communications specialist for years, having first been hired by former Superintendent Greg Murry in December 2014. Before that, per previous reporting in the Log Cabin Democrat, Kendrick had worked in the news media and as an oral communication teacher for the district.
Additionally, board members will approve the retirements of Finance Director Renee Bennett, Conway Junior High School (CJHS) Band Director Krista Spainhour and CJHS Dean of Students Bobby Walker, as well as the resignations and retirements of 11 other staff members.
Also on Tuesday, board members will consider the district’s salary schedule proposal for the 2023-2024 school year. In line with the increase in teacher pay passed by the Arkansas State Legislature this spring, the proposal calls for beginning teachers in the district to make a $50,000 salary next school year and for certified employees earning $48,000.01 or more to receive a $2,000 pay increase.
Additionally, the proposal includes the hiring of a chief legal officer to “provide general counsel for CPSD,” with meeting agenda documents stating the officer would work in areas related to “FOIA requests, personnel matters, policy and business contract negotiations,” among others.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 2220 Prince Street. All board meetings are open to the public. Overflow seating and live-streaming will be available in the Conway High School Lecture Hall.
