Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education members will approve the resignations of Assistant Superintendent Joel Linn and Communications Specialist Heather Kendrick at its next meeting on Tuesday.

Linn has served in CPSD since 2009, per his biography on the district website. The assistant superintendent for innovative programs, Linn also worked as a principal at Conway High School. Per meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday, Linn’s resignation is effective at the end of 2022-2023 contract year.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

cabin.net.

