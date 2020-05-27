Concern over the growing number of COVID-19 infections, and the success of the state’s testing program having a possible role in the numerical increase, were two points in Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Tuesday news conference regarding the state’s response to the pandemic.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, whose plans to leave that position were announced in the course of the conference.
Hutchinson and Smith both stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask when that was not possible.
Arkansas had 6,180 cases of COVID-19 infections recorded Tuesday afternoon, up 151 since Monday. Hospitalizations have increased by eight to 107, and two additional deaths bring that number up to 119.
The 107 in the hospital is “close to the highest ever,” Smith said.
Of the 107 hospitalized, 18 are on a ventilator, that number up one since Monday.
For Tuesday, 361 nursing home patients are infected, that number up two since Monday, with 215 staff infected, showing an increase of 10.
As of Tuesday, 4,332 people in the state are have recovered from COVID-19.
Smith presented additional statistics beyond what is usually presented in the daily briefing.
Current infection rates show of those affected, 50.7 percent are white, and 37.1 percent are African American. Of the African American group, a 37.8 percent death rate is shown, reflecting that the disease is not more deadly for the African American population, Smith said.
Current data shows 10.2 percent of infections are from the Hispanic community. An upturn in that community’s infection rate shows, as an example, that of the 151 cases recorded since Monday, 150 were in the Hispanic community, he said.
The additional case was from the corrections community.
In the period from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday 2,984 COVID-19 tests were given in the state, returning a 3.3 positivity rate. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the total number of tests in May exceeded 61,000, exceeding the governor’s goal for 60,000 tests, which is 2 percent of the state’s population.
The increase in infections in the Hispanic community may be a reflection of that community now having more and greater access to testing than it had earlier in the pandemic. Currently that community is receiving additional outreach through various means to encourage testing, Smith said.
Hutchinson said he had asked that more of the budget for combating COVID-19 be used to target the Hispanic community to encourage testing.
Smith also presented numbers that the highest-rated group for infections was the 25-44 age group, making up 39.3 percent of infections. The 65 and over age group has a comparatively small 14.3 percent infection rate, but also has 74 percent of the death rate, he said.
Hutchinson complimented Arkansans for wearing masks and otherwise following appropriate public health guidelines during the three-day Memorial Day weekend, recognizing “...how many people in Arkansas did the right thing,” he said, then adding: “But there are more than a few who put their own comfort and convenience above others.”
Pointing to a graphic which showed Arkansas was near a peak of infections similar to its late-April peak, Hutchinson said “We’re at a critical point in this journey.”
For the peak to taper off, continue up or decrease depends upon “the discipline and commitment of the people of Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.
The commitment is required for the state to get to Phase 2 of reopening with less restrictions on business and social gathering.
“We want to get to Phase 2 and we can’t get to Phase 2 with this continued upward trajectory,” Hutchinson said. “Our discipline is required to social distance and follow the social guidelines.”
Smith said the state’s lowering of infections going forward is “going to count more on individual decisions and behavior.”
He discussed a question he had fielded where someone asked him why they should wear a mask if 99 percent of the population is predicted to recover.
One percent of Arkansas population is 30,000 people, Smith said.
As an example he presented that a recent death came about after a group gathered for a Mother’s Day celebration, which led to an infection being transmitted.
Hutchinson, to a question about the politicization of mask-wearing, said: “This is not about politics.”
“This is about being a good neighbor,” the governor said.
The governor drew a comparison to those who talked about the “freedom” to not wear a mask.
The mask is not like a motorcycle helmet; it is not about your health but about your neighbor’s health, the governor said.
Hutchinson presented statistical models developed by UAMS which show a projection of 8,500 COVID-19 infections by June 23.
Hutchinson also announced that Smith had taken a position with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Smith will continue in his current role until Aug. 28, Hutchinson said, and thanked Smith for his great service to the state.
In the interim, Arkansas Department of Health Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Dr. Jose Romero, will assume Smith’s duties as Secretary. Romero was earlier appointed to the Governor’s Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.