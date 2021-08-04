After City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder honored two probation officers with Law Enforcement Life Saving awards, a group of nurses from Hospice Home Care surprised him with an award of his own.
Hospice Home Care staff Carol Barnes, volunteer coordinator; Kaitlin Stringfellow, director of nurses; Kelly Hight, executive director; and Heather Sutherland, patient care coordinator, presented Finkenbinder with a plaque and a box of cookies that had special meaning.
“I, like you, recognize people for what they do,” Carol Barnes said. “Because of your school safety program, you’re so concerned about our babies in schools.
“Because of your love for others – you don’t find people like you; I don’t care if you are an attorney,” she said, drawing a laugh from the people in attendance. “You take care of your community. That takes a lot [of effort].”
Barnes said they were presenting him with a plaque and a box of cookies on behalf of Hospice Home Care, especially the Conway office.
“We want to say thank you for everything that you do,” Barnes said.
The cookies were smiley face cookies. Barnes said they were chosen because Finkenbinder works so hard to put smiles on a lot of faces in the community.
“The plaque not only took me by surprise but it really touched my heart,” Finkenbinder told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Sometimes you wonder if what you’re doing is really making a difference, so it’s encouraging when someone tells you that you are making a difference.”
