University of Central Arkansas (UCA) nursing students conducted a Teddy Bear Clinic at St. Joseph Elementary School on April 13.
The purpose of the clinic was to help put children at ease when visiting the hospital or a doctor’s office. UCA has been conducting such clinics for more than 20 years.
“This year, we’ve attended St. Joseph, Maumelle Charter Elementary, Nemo Vista and Conway Christian,” School of Nursing Director Dr. Susan Gatto said. “We always have more reaching out requesting us to come to their school.”
The clinic “admits” teddy bears or other stuffed animals through the use of play therapy, and the children use their imaginations to describe mock injuries or illnesses of their “patients.” After an initial examination, the children learn about various topics promoting good health and safety. The St. Joseph students learned about the importance of hand washing, first aid measures, tooth brushing, and skin care.
After attending the clinic, each child’s animal was discharged with special instructions from a prescription for “three bear hugs daily.”
