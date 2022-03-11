The Oak Grove Cemetery will have a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
A group of donors who made the dedication possible including William Carroll and Mary Elizabeth White family will be on hand at the ceremony.
Additionally, the cemetery will participate in the University of Central Arkansas Big Event at 9 a.m. Saturday morning to have a cemetery clean-up day.
For more information, email oakgrovecemetery@conwaycorp.net.
