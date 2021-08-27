In an unprecedented move, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, one of the largest employers in Garland County, is offering all active and future fully vaccinated team members a vaccine incentive.
Beginning Oct. 10, wages for all current and future fully vaccinated non-tipped, hourly team members will be raised to a minimum of $16 per hour. Tipped hourly team members will be raised to a minimum of $8.50 per hour and salaried team members will receive a 3 percent increase. Oaklawn’s new starting annual salary for fully vaccinated salaried team members will be $40,000 per year. Current team members are eligible for the vaccine incentive through Dec. 31.
“We live in challenging times right now,” Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. “We are struggling to fill open positions and COVID is still hanging on. With the vaccine incentive, we are looking to change the financial health of our current and future team members. Most importantly, Oaklawn believes in protecting the health of our team members, their families and our community. The vaccine incentive, coming on the heels of the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine, should move those unvaccinated to become vaccinated.”
New and seasonal Oaklawn team members after Jan. 1, 2022, will be eligible for the vaccine incentive by providing a valid vaccination card.
In addition to the vaccine incentive, Oaklawn will continue its COVID cash incentive drawings, which began Aug. 1. In total, Oaklawn is giving away $45,000 to Team Members who have provided documentation showing they have been fully vaccinated.
Team members are required to wear masks while at work and Oaklawn continues to provide and encourage its team members to get a free vaccine.
