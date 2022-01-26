Ouachita Baptist University has named 369 students to its fall 2021 President’s List.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Ouachita Baptist University, a private liberal arts university, is in its 136th year as a Christ-centered learning community and is ranked the No. 2 “Regional College in the South” by U.S. News & World Report. In fall 2021, Ouachita recorded its highest enrollment in 55 years and its highest-ever four-year graduation rate for the class of 2021. Learn more about the university’s highly personal approach, reflected in a student/faculty ratio of 13:1, at www.obu.edu.
The following are Faulkner County students included on the President’s List:
Conway
Ethan Gasaway.
Sara Holman.
Harry Jeffrey.
Candace Moix.
Marlie Moix.
Abby Morris.
Miranda Pettit.
Alyssa Rye.
Eli Stuart.
Cade Swindle.
Barrett Troup.
Duncan Troup.
Chloe Wallace.
Joey Whisenhunt.
Hope White.
Greenbrier
John Hunter Crum.
Melanie Halfacre.
Reagan James.
Karlee Sutterfield.
Addison White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.