Ouachita County Medical Center’s (OCMC’s) Chemical Dependency Unit, a Camden, Arkansas-based addiction recovery center, has been chosen to be featured on the educational series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.” Per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by OCMC on Monday, filming for the program will take place in August with the episode premiering in October.

OCMC President and CEO Peggy Abbott said she was proud to accept the opportunity to work with the Viewpoint team.

