Ouachita County Medical Center’s (OCMC’s) Chemical Dependency Unit, a Camden, Arkansas-based addiction recovery center, has been chosen to be featured on the educational series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.” Per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by OCMC on Monday, filming for the program will take place in August with the episode premiering in October.
OCMC President and CEO Peggy Abbott said she was proud to accept the opportunity to work with the Viewpoint team.
“It is an honor for OCMC’s substance abuse treatment program to have been selected as a feature on ‘Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid,’” Abbott said. “OCMC ranks high in the nation for patient safety and our substance-abuse treatment program is a part of such rankings. Addiction is a disease that needs to be addressed more openly and we are grateful for the focus that [the television program] is willing to place on the national mental health crisis as it relates to substance-abuse.”
The program will air nationally, and the episode will also be distributed to Public Television affiliates and run over the next year.
OCMC Chemical Dependency Unit Program Director Teresa Roark said the center takes great pride in their work.
“Addiction is a disease,” Roark said. “Just like any other disease, a person shouldn’t be labeled by [their] illness. We take great pride in providing personal and quality care in a safe and confidential environment to those suffering from substance-abuse disorder.”
