St. Joseph

Father Tony with elementary school students Charlotte Meeks, Lucas Negrete, and Ryder Palmer.

 Submitted photo

Oct. 5 is a feast day in the Catholic Church honoring Saint Faustina Kowalska.

She was an early 20th century nun and mystic who is said to have experienced a number of apparitions of Jesus Christ. Throughout her life, she reported on these visions and conversations in her diaries.

