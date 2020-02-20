Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management Director Shelia Bellott filed a protection order against a former boyfriend alleging he stalked her and posted lies online in an effort to get her fired from her job.
In her court filing, Bellott said Brian Hinson, with whom she previously had a dating relationship, has been harassing her “through phone, email and social media,” adding Hinson has been “stalking me by showing up at my house and places I go refusing to leave until I call police or leave myself.”
She said that on Monday, Hinson brought some of her belongings to her home but refused to leave when asked. She said she left the home to visit her mother and then to get groceries, only to find him sitting in the parking lot outside the store where she was shopping. She said Hinson then followed her home from the store.
“I told him to leave, he wouldn’t,” Bellott alleges in the filing. “I went into my house, locked the door, got my phone to call L.E. [law enforcement] and he left.”
Additionally, she said he has called her from a blocked number and set up a Facebook account under an alias, which he used to harass her and try to get her fired.
“On [Feb. 18] he got on Facebook under a fictitious account, Walter Roiling, and was posting false information on the Faulkner County Quorum Court live meeting, trying to get me fired from my job,” she wrote.
The comments have since been deleted from the Facebook live post and the account appears to have been deactivated as of Thursday.
In her filing, Bellott said she is “scared of him and the potential of what he is capable of.”
A phone number listed for Hinson was no longer in service, and the Log Cabin Democrat was unable to find alternative contact information for him as of press time Thursday.
