A little more than 25% of registered voters in Faulkner County cast their ballots in the preferential primary, nonpartisan, judicial general and annual school election.
Election Coordinator Teresa Horton said that 18,231 of the 72,681 registered voters in the county turned out for the election.
Of the ballots cast, 8,885 were on the Republican ballot, 8,933 were on the Democratic ballot and 413 were on the the nonpartisan ballot.
The Faulkner County Election Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the Early Voting room of the Faulkner County Courthouse to process the provisional ballots. The meeting is open to the public.
The final, unofficial results of the election were:
- Incumbent Andy Shock defeated Republican Johnny Brady with a vote of 688 (nearly 68 percent) to 327 (a little more than 32 percent).
- Matt Brown beat out Republican Mike Angel for the District 8 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court with a vote of 401 (a little more than 61 percent) to 255 (nearly 39 percent).
- Marvin Kelley will be the Cypress Constable after overcoming opponent Kenneth Rash by a vote of 423 (nearly 74 percent) to 152 (a little more than 26 percent).
- Incumbent Earl David Hall fought off challenger Larry W. Webb to retain his position as Cadron Constable by a vote of 2,356 (61 percent) to 1,502 (nearly 39 percent).
- Barbara Womack Webb defeated Morgan “Chip” Welch for the State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 4 in the nonpartisan, judicial general election by garnering a little more than 57 percent of the votes with 10,017 while Welch received nearly 43 percent of the votes with 7,488.
- Chris Carnahan won the State District Court District 9, Division 1 over opponent Lorie Mason Jordan by receiving a little more than 54 percent of the votes with 9,478 while Jordan had nearly 46 percent percent of the votes with 8,037.
There were no contested school board races and no millage increases in the annual school election.
The results will be official once the election commission certifies the election.
In order to vote in the 2020 general election on Nov. 3, residents need to register by Oct. 2.
“It is always 30 days prior to any election,” the secretary of state’s office said, noting that transferring registration within the state from another county must be done four days prior to Election Day, which would be Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
For more election information, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State page at https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/Elections or visit votefaulkner.com.
