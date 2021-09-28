The Arkansas Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity is partnering with cities to host community vaccination clinics for booster shots. Clinics will be open to eligible people needing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots and to those who have not yet been fully vaccinated.
The community clinics are being held to ensure minority populations have equitable access to vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in convenient locations. Participants will receive lunch and an entry to win a $500 raffle. Flu vaccinations will also be available. When clinic hours end, some locations will be converted to infusion centers for at-risk individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild or moderate symptoms no longer than 10 days prior to the clinic.
Clinic Dates and Times:
- Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 – Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Dr., Pine Bluff, 9 a.m.-noon
- Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 – Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith, 3-6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 – Lehr Arena, 502 W. Broadway, West Memphis, 9 a.m.-noon
- Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 – St. Mark’s Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St., Little Rock, 9 a.m.-noon
People who had the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria should get a booster shot six months after their second dose:
- Ages 65 years and older
- Ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions
- Ages 18 years and older and are residents in long-term care settings
- People who had the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria may get a booster shot six months after their second dose:
- Ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions
- Ages 18 to 64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting
In addition to the above clinics, there will also be pop-up booster clinics around the state. The locations are:
- Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021 - Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3201 Springhill Dr. Suite 110, NLR, 9 a.m.-noon
- Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 – Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff, 8:30 a.m.
- Monday, Oct 4, 2021 – Kavanaugh Pharmacy, 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, 3-6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 – D&D Pharmacy, 8908 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, 9 a.m.-noon
- Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 – Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 E Broadway, NLR, 9 a.m.-noon
- Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Community Pharmacy of Springdale, 206 W Johnson Ave, Springdale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 – Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 – Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 E Broadway, NLR, 1-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 501-246-0127. Walk-in appointments are also available for all clinics. For information about the upcoming clinics, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.
