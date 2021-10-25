The Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting Sunday involving two Conway Police Department officers.
Just before midnight Saturday, two CPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance in a residence near College Avenue "where the suspect was reported to be in possession of a deadly weapon," CPD said in a statement.
"Upon arrival, officers were notified that the suspect left the scene. While searching the surrounding area for the suspect, officers were able to locate him a few blocks away, and initiated a traffic stop" at College Avenue and Fairway Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, CPD officials said. "During the course of the traffic stop, officers were attempting to place the suspect under arrest and a struggle ensued. The suspect retrieved a weapon and shot at the officers, wounding one."
Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, 35-year-old Nicholas Smith of Conway, officials said.
The ASP released a statement Sunday clarifying that Smith exited his vehicle, pulled a gun from his pants pocket and shot, striking one officer in the leg.
"The wounded officer was transported to a nearby hospital where he was initially expected to recover," ASP said.
CPD said the officer was in stable condition. Both of the officers were placed on paid administrative leave as the ASP investigates the shooting. Neither department released the officers' names as of Monday afternoon.
Special Agents of the ASP Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to the case.
"Smith’s body and evidence collected by the agents will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination and analysis," ASP officials said. "An investigative case file to be prepared by the agents will be submitted to the Faulkner County prosecuting attorney who will use the file to assist in the determination whether the use of deadly force by the police officers was consistent with Arkansas laws."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.