Two Mayflower Police Department (MPD) officers were injured after a vehicle struck a patrol unit working the aftermath of a stolen vehicle pursuit in Mayflower early Saturday morning.
The incident began around 1:50 a.m. when the Conway Police Department (CPD) requested MPD’s assistance in pursuing a stolen vehicle. MPD officers deployed spike strips before the vehicle entered Mayflower city limits, incapacitating the vehicle after it drove over the strips.
While officers from the CPD, MPD and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office worked the scene, arresting the vehicle’s driver, another vehicle traveling eastbound in the middle lane an MPD vehicle “from the rear at or near full highway speed,” the MPD announced via social media on Saturday afternoon.
“The impact threw the patrol unit into the officers working the scene,” the social media post read. “Two officers were caught between the vehicles. Fortunately, both received medical treatment and escaped with non-life threatening injuries.”
The driver of the vehicle that struck the MPD car, however, was seriously injured and had to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“Arkansas State Police conducted the subsequent investigation of the vehicle crash,” the social media post read. “No additional details will be released at this time, but we ask your thoughts and prayers for the injured.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
