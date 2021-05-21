Two Conway Police Department officers received the City Attorney’s Outstanding Excellence award for their efforts in ensuring school bus safety in the community.
Conway Public Schools Transportation Director Joey Achan presented officers Andrew Foreman and Matthew Boyd their awards on Tuesday.
“We made some real progress in school bus safety this school year, and these two officers led the way in terms of enforcement,” City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder said. “We had a good first year of our safety program and they are a big reason why.”
Finkenbinder said school bus safety has been “top priority” for his office after teacher Marci Starkey came to him a little more than a year ago about the issue of people passing school buses when their overhead red lights are flashing.
“It’s a problem all over the country. We’re not immune to inattentive driving, to bad driving. It’s a daily occurrence,” Finkenbinder said. “We weren’t going to wait for a tragedy to happen to take action.”
His office, in cooperation with every school bus driver in Conway, the mayor’s office and police department started a campaign to improve bus safety in Conway with a goal of educating people.
To that end, the city attorney’s office created pamphlets explaining the law and consequences of breaking them.
“Many people don’t realize it’s a jailable offense for up to 90 days,” Finkenbinder said of passing a school bus while its overhead red lights are flashing. “Some people think they don’t have to stop if children haven’t exited bus, which isn’t the case.”
He credited Conway bus drivers with doing everything they can to ensure the safety of the kids on their buses.
“The main reason haven’t had a tragedy yet is the bus drivers,” he said. “They check the lights daily to make sure they’re functioning. They work with kids through hand signals and other means to shepherd them across the road. They really go above and beyond.”
Finkenbinder said the CPD – especially Boyd and Foreman – have been key in cracking down on bus safety, noting a 400 percent increase in 2020 of the number of citations over the previous year, with those two officers accounting for around 95 percent of them.
“It’s not about collecting fines; it’s about ensuring child safety. We’re seeing a reduction of incidents in 2021, and I think it’s through their efforts,” Finkenbinder said of Boyd and Foreman.
The city attorney also praised Mayor Bart Castleberry for helping address the issue.
“Mayor Castleberry has been important to the school bus effort – he recently announced a partnership with the Conway Public Schools to help put stop-arm cameras on the buses,” he said. “The more we get people thinking about buses, the safer those kids on them are going to be.”
