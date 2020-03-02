GUY — To kick off National School Breakfast Week and to honor Dr. Seuss Day, local law enforcement officers served Guy-Perkins elementary students green eggs and ham Monday morning.
The Guy Police Department and deputies from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office greeted the district’s elementary students and smiled as they served breakfast trays.
“It was a great time. We are ecstatic to come back [another time], GPD Chief Christopher Humphrey told the Log Cabin Democrat as the event wrapped up. “I think [this opportunity] is nothing but a positive thing. It lets [the children] see we’re not just here when bad things happen.”
Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key reminded districts across the state last month that National School Breakfast Week would begin Monday.
The program works to promote healthy eating habits.
This year, districts are celebrating using the theme: “School Breakfast: Out of this World.”
“Research has shown that starting the day with a nutritious breakfast helps stay alert and perform better in school,” Key said in a memo to Arkansas educators, adding that the event aims to “captivate students and stakeholders with how your breakfast program is blasting off into new territory!”
Cynthia Melton, food and nutrition services director at Opaa! Food Management, said she invited local first responders to serve breakfast to Guy-Perkins elementary students to help “put an emphasis on how much eating breakfast impacts them throughout the day.”
Local law enforcement officers served breakfast Monday and area firefighters will serve the students Tuesday morning.
Serving breakfast was an exciting way to meet the district’s students, FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said.
“We enjoy doing community relations [events] and this was just another way for us to meet students and kids who we don’t normally get to see,” she said. “It’s another way for us to contribute and be a part of our community.”
Guy-Perkins Elementary Principal Tammy Murray said it was encouraging to see the students interacting with the local officers.
“We’d love for them to be able to see the police department [officers] as the helpers that they are,” she said.
Building strong relationships between the students and area officers prior to a traumatic event or any other scenario law enforcement would be called to is important, she said.
The district will continue to celebrate Dr. Seuss throughout the week in conjunction with Read Across America Week.
