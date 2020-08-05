GREENBRIER — City alderman gave the Greenbrier Parks Board the OK on Monday to apply for a grant that would provide funding to move forward with the second phase of Matthews Park.
Matthews Park officially opened to the public on July 28, which was three years after the first public hearing was held to discuss with residents what they hoped to get out of a new city park.
City leaders along with other park partners and their families were invited to a soft opening of the park on June 27. Arkansas State Parks representatives visited the park prior to the soft opening celebration and told officials they were impressed with the park’s look.
“They were so impressed with the park that they want us to apply for another park grant,” Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick said.
The 50/50 grant would provide $250,000 for additional park improvements. The mayor said an anonymous donor is willing to match the 50/50 grant and provide the other half of the $500,000.
If the city is approved for the grant, it would be able to move forward sooner than expected with Phase II of Matthews Park. Phase II would include constructing an amphitheater at the heart of the park and also bringing in baseball and sand volleyball courts.
Greenbrier Parks Board Director Kim Tyler said it would take about one and a half years to receive the funding is the city is approved for the grant.
The Greenbrier City Council voted unanimously in favor of allowing the parks board director to move forward in applying for the grant.
Since the park opened to the public, Tyler said she has received feedback from multiple families thanking city leaders for bringing to life a safe place for their children to play.
“One mom said her son slept with his scooter when he found out they could go to the park the next day,” Tyler said.
Another family said they have enjoyed the splash pad and they visited the new park six separate times within the first five days it was open.
In other business, city aldermen approved three project recommendations sent to the council by the Greenbrier Planning Commission and gave the OK to install speed humps on Rolling Brook Drive.
Council members voted unanimously in favor of three business projects:
- Rezoning a lot for commercial use and allowing Car Choice to open up shop in the former II Friends Auto Sales lot.
- Consolidating seven lots near the intersection of Highway 65 and Highway 225 East for the construction of a Casey’s General Store gas station.
- Approving a 24-hour, self-serving ice and water vending machine to be installed by Miller’s RV Park for public use.
At the request of a Rolling Brook Drive resident, the council voted 5-1 in favor of having speed humps installed in the residential area. Alderman Justin Woodrome voted against the request because “not 100%” of the residents in the area were given the opportunity to sign a petition regarding the issue.
The resident said he believes he notified at least 95% of the residents in the area, but could not address the petition with everyone because “some people would not come to the door.”
The Greenbrier resident said he felt not having speed humps was a safety issue.
“When I saw a couple boys almost get run over, I decided to do something,” he said of creating the petition in favor of getting speed humps.
Alderman Matt Reynolds said he was “100 percent for” the project.
Mayor Hartwick did not give a specific timeframe for when the speed humps would be installed but that the city would work to have them put in place as soon as possible.
