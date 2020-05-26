Residents, city and state leaders, family and friends gathered at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.
The annual ceremony, organized by the Faulkner County American Legion, was a little different this year due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
Those present at the ceremony observed social distance restrictions and many wore masks, including the speakers and the bugle player – who removed the coverings from their faces to speak or play taps.
Oak Grove Cemetery is one of the oldest in Conway and is where more than 100 area veterans were laid to rest.
The veterans buried in Oak Grove Cemetery served in all branches of the military and all wars, including several as far back as the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.
Mayor Bart Castleberry and Sen. Jason Rapert were among the people gathered to show their appreciation of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedom of every American.
Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
