Social media was abuzz with two separate incidents involving the Conway Police Department over the weekend.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, there were reports of a possible shooting at 813 Oak St. in Conway. The CPD calls for service log online lists the incident type as shooting.
However, the CPD confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday that there were no shots fired.
A police report provided to the LCD Monday afternoon provided further details. Police responded to "what was originally designated as a shooting call from dispatch" because the reporting party "advised she had been shot in the head and was currently at CVS on Oak Street," according to the report.
When police arrived, the woman had moved to the Nutritional Health shop directly east of CVS and "was surrounded by several other bystanders," the report stated. Officers set up crime scene tape to block off the area while they assessed the situation.
"There appeared to be two small pools of blood behind her and I could see it trailing from her head and down her neck," an officer noted. "As I examined her at a closer distance, I could see a copious amount of blood accumulating at the back of her scalp. I was unable to locate an entry wound consistent with a bullet, but at the time I attributed this to the presence of blood and her thickly matted hair."
However, after MEMS arrived on scene and examined the woman, they said her injuries were more consistent with falling off her bike than a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to the hospital "where she was further evaluated and no bullets were located," according to the report.
"We were also unable to locate any shell casings at the scene of the injury," officers noted.
The owner of the strip mall where the incident occured arrived and was able to pull security footage for officers "and it was determined that no shooting occurred."
On Sunday, one officer was in pursuit of a suspect. A second officer joined the pursuit but crashed at the intersection of Oak and Harkrider streets with another vehicle, according to CPD officials. The police cruiser overturned in the crash.
On Monday, the CPD confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat that “everyone is OK” who was involved in the crash.
The department is looking into the events that led to the crash, CPD officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.