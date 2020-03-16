Local and state officials are urging people to help limit the spread of COVID-19 by using social distancing measures.
“If we start the the mitigation procedure early — that is limiting crowd size, close schools for two weeks — these are mitigation strategies that allows us to go about business and life in Arkansas but at the same time to mitigate against wider spread of the Coronavirus. That is our objective,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news conference Monday. “Our strategy is simply to be ahead of the curve to mitigate while we don’t have serious community spread in Arkansas.”
The governor said restaurants, grocery stores and other private businesses “will continue to operate on their own choosing,” and warned residents against hoarding items, which causes other community members to run short on needed items.
Hutchinson said there was no need to stockpile items as stores will be open and shelves will be restocked.
The state will put a halt on large events, the governor said.
“No crowd sizes more than 50 people,” he said, adding that he “discourages unnecessary out-of-state travel during this time of mitigation.”
Secretary of the Arkansas Health Department Dr. Nate Smith said residents who aren’t sick don’t have to be quarantined to their homes but encouraged people to choose small gatherings.
“It’s a great time to go fishing with a friend as opposed to a big party,” Smith said. “We can all do things to protect ourselves, our neighbors and our families.”
The governor said if Arkansans will adhere to these guidelines, the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control sooner than if they don’t.
“The end will come sooner if we mitigate and address these problems aggressively now, and that’s what we’re doing,” Hutchinson said.
On Monday, Faulkner County Judge closed all non-essential county offices to the public.
“All essential county government services will be provided. We’re not closed for business, we’re just restricting public access to our office for a few days,” Judge Baker said. “We are proactively taking measures to ensure we do our part to curb the spread of the virus. This means many of our offices will meet with individuals by appointment only.”
Service appointments can be made with all county offices, he said.
“We encourage the public to call the respective office for answers to any of their questions,” Baker said. “Additionally, many of the services our county provides can be accessed online.”
Many county offices will begin utilizing drop boxes, where the public can drop off documents to be filed or reviewed.
“Every office is doing their best to help the public over the phone, through drop boxes, and via email,” Baker said. “We are committed to serving the citizens of Faulkner County, and we will do our best to accommodate our citizens’ needs.”
The Faulkner County Museum and all Faulkner County Library branches will shut their doors to the public, but the library will operate curbside pick-up in Conway.
“We want to encourage everyone to stay at home, if possible,” Judge Baker said. “The less we congregate, the more we can do to fight this virus. Everyone needs to do their part in order to help the community as a whole.”
Essential county offices to remain open include:
- The Sheriff’s Office will be open to the public for payments of fine. However, if you need to make a report, contact our non-emergency number at 501-450-4914.
- The Justice Building will only allow members from the general public who have been subpoenaed, those who are listed on the court docket, attorneys or their clients, those reporting to jury duty, or those approved for access by a judge.
- The Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor, and Tax Collector will utilize drop boxes at their front entrance to facilitate public services.
- Those seeking marriage licenses should contact the County Clerk at 501-450-4909 for an appointment.
The Conway Downtown Partnership offered ways to continue to support local small businesses while adhering to responsible social distancing.
“We encourage everyone to follow the guidelines of public health officials at the local, state and national level, and high-risk populations especially should exercise caution. Downtown Conway shops and restaurants are taking extensive, diligent measures to provide a clean, safe and welcoming environment for customers. Downtown businesses remain open, and continue to provide a positive, safe and welcoming experience,” Executive Director Kim Williams said in a news release.
She offered the following ways to responsibly support small businesses:
- Buy a gift card. “This puts money in the pocket of your favorite store-owner today to help them cover operating expenses and to help assure a strong tomorrow.”
- Shop online. “Some shops that don’t offer online shopping are happy to take an order over the phone and have it delivered to you during this time – so don’t hesitate to ask.”
- Order takeout. “Order delivery or takeout from almost any Downtown restaurant. If you choose to avoid the crowds, call ahead and pick up – many will even deliver to your car when you arrive.”
For those displaying symptoms
The Center for Disease Control has released steps of what one should do if they are sick with COVID-19 or living with someone who is sick.
The CDC instructs for those who are mildly ill with COVID-19 should restrict activities outside their home except for getting medical care.
It advises to avoid public areas by not going to work, school, public areas, as well as using public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.
While at home, separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
Isolate oneself in the home by using one bedroom and bathroom, if available.
Also, one should restrict contact with pets and other animals, while sick with COVID-19 until more is known about the virus.
If one must take care of their pet while sick, it is recommended they wash their hands before and after interacting with pets and wear a face mask.
Calling ahead before visiting one’s doctor is also advised.
This will help the healthcare provider’s office to take steps to keep others from getting exposed or infected.
If one is sick, wear a face mask when around others or pets when entering a healthcare provider’s office.
If a person who is sick is not able to wear a face mask because of breathing trouble, then people who live with the person who is sick should wear a face mask if they enter a room with the person who is sick.
Covering coughs and sneezes and immediately washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds can go a long way.
Washing hands often will also help.
If soap and water are not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol should be used.
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Household items such as dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels or bedding should be not be shared with other people or pets in one’s home.
High-tough surfaces and areas with bodily fluids that may have blood, stool or body fluids on them should be routinely disinfected.
Monitor symptoms and seek medical attention if one’s illness is worsening.
Finally, stay at home until instructed to leave and talk to one’s healthcare provider before exiting one’s home.
