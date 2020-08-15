State officials addressed concerns about fall activities, the upcoming opening of schools across the state and more during the COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he would sign an executive order extending the public health emergency for 60 more days.
He also announced a directive to public/private superintendents and athletic directors giving guidelines on large outdoor and indoor venues on school-sponsored team sports would be made available Friday at the Arkansas Department of Health’s website. The directive states that facilities will be expected to not exceed 66 percent of capacity and will be responsible to ensure attendees socially distance and wear masks. He said “more specific guidelines for bands and music teams” will also be available on the site late Friday.
The governor said it’s crucial that Arkansans practice social distancing and wear masks as we near the start of school and fall sports.
“Let’s not only start the season this year; let’s work to finish the season,” Hutchinson said.
Arkansas Activities Association Director Lance Taylor echoed the governor’s urgings, reminding viewers that inter-school preseason scrimmage games will proceed as scheduled next week.
“I know all those kids who have worked hard all summer are excited to get started. I’m excited. This is the key,” he said holding a mask and imploring people to use them properly.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said his department will distribute copies of “The Kid’s Guide to the Coronavirus” to all elementary schools across the state prior to the Aug. 24 start date.
The book helps explain the virus and the importance of mitigation steps – social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing – in a way that it easy for children to understand.
He said the state received a large shipment of PPE (personal protective equipment) that is being distributed to schools throughout the state.
“We are dedicated to make sure all schools have what they need [in way pf PPE] when they start school,” Key said.
After announcing the state added 626 new cases on Friday for a cumulative total of 52,392 positive cases, Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero reminded Arkansans to use safe practices heading into the weekend.
