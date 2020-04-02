Officials are warning residents against potential scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported an increase in complaints of fraud and nationwide losses of $4.77 million to consumers, officials said in a news release.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman urged Arkansans to educate themselves against scams to avoid becoming a victim.
“Scammers and con artists are preying on fears Arkansans have related to the coronavirus, and are using this crisis to steal our money and personal information. It’s important to remain vigilant and learn how to recognize and identify schemes scammers use to avoid becoming a victim,” Boozman said.
The senator said scams “become increasingly complex and may sound or look official” but there is information available “important to know how thieves are operating and identify the authenticity of letters, emails, calls and websites.”
He has published a list of resources at https://www.boozman.senate.gov/public/coronavirus. Below are some common scams to be on the lookout for, he said.
Recovery Checks
In the coming weeks, Arkansans will be receiving recovery checks approved by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. There is no need to sign-up. The IRS will issue the one-time tax rebate check of $1,200 to every American whose 2018 tax return, or 2019 if filed, showed income at or below $75,000. Individuals without bank information provided will receive their recovery checks in the mail.
IRS representatives will not:
- • Require you to pay a fee.
- • Ask you to confirm personal or financial information (including bank, PayPal or financial institution accounts).
For more information on the coronavirus recovery checks guidance issued by the IRS, visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
Social Security
Seniors citizens too often fall victim to scammers. The Inspector General of Social Security is warning about fraudulent letters some beneficiaries have received that threaten suspension of Social Security benefits due to coronavirus and related office closures.
Social Security will not:
- • Threaten you with benefit suspension, arrest, or other legal action unless you pay a fine or fee.
- • Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
- • Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.
- • Demand secrecy from you in handling a Social Security-related problem.
- • Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.
Not only are scammers using letters to target seniors, but they’re using illegal robocalls. Government agencies won’t call to confirm your sensitive information.
SNAP Benefits
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has received reports of possible fraud attempts targeting recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). USDA officials urge participants to be suspicious of any individual or organization that asks for your personal information including social security number, bank information and SNAP EBT or PIN number. In one potential scam, SNAP recipients were asked to enter their personal and bank account information on a website to qualify for coronavirus assistance.
Federal Trade Commission
The FTC supports consumers who believe they have been targeted by scammers. The agency reports an increase in coronavirus-related complaints nationwide and advises consumers to safeguard against these scams:
- • Undeliverable goods: A website advertises in-demand products like cleaning supplies and medical equipment. Unfortunately, the order never arrives.
- • Fake charities: Individuals want to help in trying times, but thieves create hoax charities that exploit on this generosity. The best thing to do is research charities online.
- • Fake emails, texts and phishing: Beware of fraudulent emails and texts that ask for your personal information. Sometimes links in these scam emails can install ransomware and lock you out of your computer.
- • Robocalls: Listen to some of the latest robocall pitches at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/03/socially-distancing-covid-19-robocall-scams that the FTC is warning that scammers are using to steal money and personal information.
If you suspect your or someone you know may have been the victim of a scam, you can file a complaint with the FTC at https://www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/submit-consumer-complaint-ftc.
