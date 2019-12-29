Faulkner County officials offered residents some tips to enjoy a safe and happy New Year’s Eve.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) spokesman Erinn Stone provided the following safety tips:
n Always have a designated driver. Make sure this person knows their role in advance so they won’t drink alcohol.
n If you’re drinking, leave your keys with someone so you won’t be tempted to drive.
n If you are hosting a party, you are responsible for your guests’ safety, both during and after the party. Make sure you provide a safe environment for your guests. You should also arrange for taxi transportation, or offer a place for your guests to sleep.
n If you are not staying home on New Year’s Eve, make sure you tell a friend or family member where you will be. You may want to text or call them when you arrive at your destination and when you get home to let them know you’re safe.
n Never point or shoot fireworks in the direction of a person, animal, vehicle or structure.
n Always be aware of your surroundings.
n Never leave your food or drink unattended.
n Do not leave a party with someone you do not know.
While Conway Yellow Cab won’t be offering its free ride program – which is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays – manger Andrew Lewey said the company will have all hands on deck ready to drive people home safely at its normal fares.
“We will have all our vehicles on the road Tuesday,” Lewey said. “We are prepared for a heavier call volume, especially right after midnight.”
Conway Yellow Cab can be reached at 501-327-1515.
For those who plan to celebrate in nearby Little Rock, a law firm will pay for cab rides for the second year in a row.
Richard Atkinson, Rainwater, Holt and Sexton Law Firm marketing director, said the firm partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Little Rock Yellow Cab in an effort to curb drunk driving accidents.
“Pickup locations must be within the city of Little Rock and the destination must be within 20 miles,” Atkinson said. “The ride must also be a ride home.”
Rides will be paid for between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. To get a cab ride home, people can call 501-222-2222 and tell them Rainwater, Holt & Sexton is paying.
“One of the worst parts of our job as injury lawyers at Rainwater, Holt & Sexton is seeing the needless aftermath of injuries and deaths caused by drunk driving. So, this year we have decided to partner with MADD and do something about it,” Mike Rainwater, a partner at Rainwater, Holt and Sexton, said.
The hope of the program is to reduce drunk-driving-related accidents, injuries and deaths during the holiday season.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.