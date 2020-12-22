Laura O'Hara, of Conway, Arkansas, has joined the 2020-21 trial team for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
"Participating in mock trials while in law school allows students to gain standout skills that cannot be taught in the classroom," Robert Minarcin, the trial team director. "Trial team is the students' chance to put the skills they have learned to use in a safe setting before they are in a real-life trial."
Membership in the trial team is a prestigious and highly coveted distinction that significantly enhances members' law school experience. Bowen's trial team comprises a select group of second and third year students who compete in interscholastic competitions throughout the United States.
The trial competitions require students to demonstrate their trial advocacy skills in a simulated jury trial, during which experienced trial lawyers and judges evaluate them. Students are exposed to advanced evidence and trial techniques through classroom, courtroom, and competition experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.