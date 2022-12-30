Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intention to nominate Jacob Oliva as the state’s Secretary of the Department of Education on Thursday.
Oliva, the senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, will take over from current Education Secretary Johnny Key, the man Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed to lead the department in his first year in office in 2015. Per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the governor-elect’s staff, Oliva said Sanders “has the right vision to unleash Arkansas education and I’m excited to get to work on day one to enact it.”
“Education is the key to the future, creating opportunity for all, which is why I’ve spent my career implementing successful early learning programs, empowering parents with choices and investing in career readiness,” Oliva said. “I am ready to continue that work here in Arkansas and look forward to working with Gov.-elect Sanders to build a bright future for our students.”
Sanders said she intends to work in partnership with the state’s Board of Education to appoint Oliva to serve in a dual role as the Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education. In her remarks, Sanders said nominating Oliva is a signal of her administration’s intent to “transform Arkansas education with bold reforms that will empower every kid to succeed.”
“Jacob’s proven success increasing student achievement and his experience serving in many educational roles will make him an asset to my administration,” Sanders said. “Through my Arkansas LEARNS plan, we will expand access to quality education for every kid growing up in our state, empower parents, not government bureaucrats and prepare students for the workforce, not government dependency, so everyone has a shot at a better life right here in Arkansas.”
About Jacob Oliva
Sanders’ news release described Oliva as a “key education leader” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and said “he has been a leader implementing Gov. DeSantis’ parental rights policies and bold education reforms.”
Oliva joined the Florida Department of Education in 2017 and assumed the title of Executive Vice Chancellor of Public Schools. Advancing to Chancellor in 2019, and again being promoted to Senior Chancellor in 2021, Oliva also serves as Interim Commissioner of the Florida Department of Education.
Per the news release, accomplishments during Oliva’s tenure with the Florida Department of Education include supporting “the teaching and learning of Florida’s over 2.8 million students in approximately 3,600 public schools, promoting student achievement and closing achievement gaps,” as well as holding responsibilities like “early learning, choice programs, school safety and school accountability.”
The son of a Cuban-born father, Oliva was born and raised in Miami and attended Miami-Dade County Public Schools, as well as Flagler College. He started his career in education over 20 years ago as an elementary teacher for students with special needs in Flagler County, Fla. Later, he advanced to serve as a principal at both the elementary and high school levels and served in assistant superintendent and superintendent roles for Flagler County Schools, a district that serves over 13,000 students.
Oliva “has lived the American dream and empowered thousands of others to do the same by expanding access to quality education,” the news release read. Oliva and his wife Rebecca are the parents of two children.
