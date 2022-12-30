Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intention to nominate Jacob Oliva as the state’s Secretary of the Department of Education on Thursday.

Oliva, the senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, will take over from current Education Secretary Johnny Key, the man Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed to lead the department in his first year in office in 2015. Per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the governor-elect’s staff, Oliva said Sanders “has the right vision to unleash Arkansas education and I’m excited to get to work on day one to enact it.”

