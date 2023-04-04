Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva visited with superintendents from public school districts across Faulkner County at the Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative last Thursday. The Department of Education organized the meeting to allow superintendents to learn more about the department’s implementation of the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education reform package that passed the Arkansas State Legislature in early March.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat at the cooperative in Plumerville, Oliva said he’s meeting with educational cooperatives around the state, as well as public charter schools.
“Today is another stop on making those visits so we can meet superintendents in their communities [and] in their backyards and hear directly from them about any questions, ideas [or] challenges they may face and really roll up our sleeves and be a thought partner with them as we implement the LEARNS bill,” Oliva said.
A key feature of the LEARNS Act is a significant increase in teacher pay. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Arkansas will now pay teachers a minimum salary of $50,000, skyrocketing the state’s minimum teacher salary to fourth in the country. Additionally, teachers who already make more than the minimum will receive a raise of at least $2,000.
Those raises, as well as the LEARNS Act’s other initiatives, will cost a total of nearly $300 million, Oliva said. $150 million of that cost comes by “realigning existing dollars and reprioritizing dollars that were already allocated in the budget,” while the other $150 million comes allocated from the state legislature.
“When the LEARNS pieces are implemented, that [cost] comes from a separate category of the budget and it doesn’t impact the funding school districts typically receive and are accustomed to,” Oliva said.
Oliva also highlighted another feature of the LEARNS Act, saying that schools have flexibility to determine their own salary schedules within the act’s framework.
“The research is very clear,” Oliva said. “The greatest indicator of students learning is a teacher standing in front of them delivering high quality instruction each and every day. So to have the flexibility to design a salary schedule that will recruit, recognize and retain those high quality teachers is something that I think is a great part of the initiative.”
Thursday’s visit with local education leaders was part of the department’s efforts to get districts up to speed on the LEARNS Act ahead of its implementation before the next school year. Some of the act’s components become effective on July 1, 2023. With that date quickly approaching, Oliva said the department has established six working groups to craft rules for the act’s initiatives. Those groups are prioritizing the components that become effective in July.
“We’re hitting the ground running,” Oliva said. “That’s why we’re meeting with school districts now to make sure we clarify any questions and they have the resources and tools that they need so we can implement the bill with fidelity.”
Oliva also discussed the importance of the LEARNS Act’s reading initiatives, specifically a focus on third grade reading. Oliva said that measuring students’ reading abilities at third grade is a “pretty significant indicator on whether or not a student is going to be successful throughout their schooling.”
“Right now, 34 to 36 percent of our third graders are reading at or above grade level,” Oliva said. “We need to do better. We can invest in early learning priorities and initiatives, which the LEARNS bill does.”
Those investments include a blend of tools for both teachers and parents, Oliva said.
“It takes a fragmented system in early learning and aligns that [and] it gives the agency and the districts the ability to organize around implementing strategies in the science of reading that we know work,” Oliva said. “It almost doubles the number of access to reading coaches for school districts to have professional development on the science of reading that we currently have and it even empowers parents to get up to a $500 scholarship account [for] tutoring if they realize that their child might need extra support beyond the school day.”
In an interview with the Log Cabin on Monday Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher, who attended Thursday’s meeting, said the discussion with Oliva involved teaching standards and the new educational assessment “that is coming on board next year.”
“I am excited about how the Department of Education is looking at standards, and how we can assess them along the way before we get to our final assessment at the end of the year,” Fisher said. “He seems to really understand that process.”
Another official spoke with superintendents about the funding of the LEARNS Act. Regarding the financial cost of the legislation for districts, a concern Fisher said he had in a previous interview with the Log Cabin, Fisher said there is “still some uncertainty until the Adequacy Committee meets,” referencing the state’s pending decision to determine adequacy funding for the next two school years. That decision is expected before the General Assembly adjourns, likely on Friday.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
