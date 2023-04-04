Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva visited with superintendents from public school districts across Faulkner County at the Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative last Thursday. The Department of Education organized the meeting to allow superintendents to learn more about the department’s implementation of the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education reform package that passed the Arkansas State Legislature in early March.

In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat at the cooperative in Plumerville, Oliva said he’s meeting with educational cooperatives around the state, as well as public charter schools.

