Olive Garden, which is currently under construction on Museum Road in Conway, is currently anticipated to open in the fall.
City of Conway spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III told the Log Cabin Democrat that everything involving the famous Italian restaurant is on schedule as far as the city is concerned.
“All of the proper permits have been pulled,” Kelly said. “We’ve been working on footing, electrical, framing inspections and everything looks great so far.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the Conway City Council approved an application for Olive Garden to apply for a private club permit in order to sell alcoholic beverages at the restaurant last December.
The approval allowed the restaurant to begin applying for additional permits through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
At that meeting, Alderman Andy Hawkins said that with the granting of the liquor license, he assumed that Olive Garden should open in Conway “very soon.”
Discussion of the Olive Garden location in Conway first made headlines nearly a year ago. In May 2022, the Planning Commission approved a sign variance for the Italian restaurant.
Former City Planner James Walden said Olive Garden was requesting a 300-square-foot, 75-foot-tall off-premise interstate sign. Walden explained the size was within guidelines. The only reason a variance was warranted was because the sign would be located “off premises,” near the north driveway of Hank’s Fine Furniture. The restaurant is being built in a lot to the south of Hank’s Fine Furniture.
“The code permits [a sign] up to 300 square feet and 75 feet tall,” Walden said. “This would allow [the petitioner] to have better visibility toward Oak Street, which is the reason for the request.”
Erin Boen, who owns Boen/Kemp Construction in Fayetteville, made the request.
“To say that I’ve been working on an Olive Garden in this town for a long time is an understatement,” Boen told the commission. “I’ve been all over the board with it. I finally got them to where we need them.”
Boen echoed Walden’s statements about the visibility the large sign will offer the restaurant.
“This will maximize our visibility. We want people to know where it’s at,” Boen said. “They [Olive Garden] are the sleeping giant. They are a very well run operation.”
Boen added that the sign variance request was crucial to ensuring the restaurant chain built a location in Conway, telling commission members after the unanimous approval that “you just got an Olive Garden.”
“This is very critical to get this deal done and finalize and get the Olive Garden done in Conway,” Boen said. “We’re real excited about it.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
