On Thursday, the city of Conway posted eight words to its official Facebook page that started a social media frenzy: “Olive Garden has applied for a sign variance.”
As of early Friday afternoon, the simple post had garnered more than 430 comments and 112 shares. Getting an Olive Garden, or Red Lobster, has been a running joke in Conway for decades. Since the advent of Facebook, it has become more predominant. Posters often race to see who can first answer "Olive Garden" on social media whenever a question is posed about what a new building will be.
City spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday that an “Olive Garden property representative” will be at the planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall to discuss the sign variance request. On Friday, the agenda for the meeting was posted to the city’s website.
“The applicant is requesting to construct an interstate sign off-site from the future development for the use associated with the sign. The applicant intends to place the sign near the north driveway of the existing Hank’s Fine Furniture and develop the lot to the south of Hank’s Fine Furniture for a future restaurant,” the request reads in part. “The sign will be 75-feet tall and 300 [square feet] in size.”
The agenda includes photos of where the proposed site would be — 554 Museum Road — as well as a more telling sentence: “The applicant has stated the sign would be placed in-lieu of an interstate sign for Hank’s Fine Furniture or an additional sign on the future Olive Garden site.”
The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page. To view the agenda in full, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.