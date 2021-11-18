An Independence County deputy died in a one-vehicle accident early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez, 29, reportedly lost control of his 2018 Dodge Charger while entering a left curve.
An Arkansas State Police preliminary report said that the accident happened at 12:50 a.m.
The department said in a Facebook post: "This is a time of tremendous grief for our agency, and our communities."
Ramirez was survived by his wife and two children.
