Construction on Interstate 30 in Little Rock will require a temporary closure of River Market Avenue for one block in the city’s downtown, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) officials.
Weather permitting, River Market Avenue will be closed between 2nd and 3rd Streets beginning as early as Monday to allow crews to demolish the existing bridge over River Market Avenue, ArDOT said. This block of River Market Avenue will provide business-only access and will be closed to the public for three to four weeks. Traffic on River Market Avenue will detour to Cumberland or Sherman Streets to navigate around the closure.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones, ArDOT said.
A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.