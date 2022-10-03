A Gould woman died Sunday during a domestic disturbance and shooting incident at her home where three others were wounded. Local authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday at 103 Pope Street.
Willie Mae Sanders, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tasha Hensley, 38, who lived at the residence and Terrence Loudermilk, 48, whose address is uncertain, were both wounded and transported to a Little Rock hospital. Hensley was last reported to be in stable condition, while Loudermilk was in surgery late Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.