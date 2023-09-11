The Conway Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public's assistance in locating Camryn Smith, a 17-year old male wanted in connection to a shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of Kroger Marketplace on Salem Road on Sunday night.
One victim, a 23-year old male, is in the hospital in critical condition following the shooting incident, the CPD said in an update on Monday. The victim's name was not released as of press time Monday.
Authorities believe Smith is traveling in a 2012 silver Chevy Malibu with Arkansas license plate AJE97I, the CPD said.
Late Sunday night, the CPD said the one victim in the hospital is the only confirmed victim "at this time," adding that they believe the shooting "to be an isolated incident."
"Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD at 501-450-6120," the CPD said. "Please select option two."
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and will release details as they become available.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
