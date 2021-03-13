Law enforcement officers from several agencies, including the Searcy Police Department and the White County Sheriff’s Office, began making arrests stemming from a federal investigation into gang and drug activity around 6 a.m. Thursday, using the new hangar at the Searcy Municipal Airport as a staging area.
At a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Searcy Police Department, Jonathan Ross, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said that 17 people had been arrested from a total of 33 indictments on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms and distribution of methamphetamine and other drug and firearm-related charges.
Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez told The Daily Citizen that the operation, title Central Sweep, stemmed from cases where the investigations started in 2019. “This is something we had planned on doing last year and unfortunately, COVID had actually pushed it off until now.”
According to Hernandez, some of the cases may be related but all are not. “These are all federal cases. This is our way of [showing] zero tolerance with the drugs that are coming in and also the crime. As everybody knows, we had seven homicides last year [in Searcy] and this is our way of trying to put a stop to stuff like that.”
Those indicted were Juan Ahumada, 26, of Searcy; Christopher Barefield, 28, of Conway; Cory Birdwell, 34, of Searcy; Rodney Bishop, 46, of Judsonia; Benjamin Blue, 44, of Searcy; Dennis Boatman, 29, of Searcy; Albert Cates, 57, of Searcy; Aaron Cromwell, 29, pf Searcy; Justice Cunningham, 23, of Searcy; Athena Delancey, 40, of Augusta; Sigmond Donelson, 47, of Searcy; Kayla Haggins, 26, of Helena-West Helena; Kenny Isom, 32, of McRae; Keith Johnson, 38, of Helena-West Helena; Lyron Johnson, 57, of Searcy; Timothy Johnston, 58, of Searcy; Rickey Jones, 34, of Searcy; Christopher Koser, 19, of Judsonia; Earl Lockhart III, 44, of Augusta; Felicia Mason, 25, of Searcy; Michael Matthews, 39, of Bald Knob; Anthony Miles, 55, of Judsonia; Donald Patterson, 33, of Helena-West Helena; Branden Priddy, 29, of Searcwy; Cynthia Rainey, 35, of Searcy; John Rayburn, 30, of Searcy; Roderick Roberson, 43, of Searcy; Andre “Smoke” Smith, 21, of Searcy; Nathaniel Stipes, 28, of Judsonia; Marcus Trouten, 35, of Searcy; Terry White, 26, of Searcy; Keith Williams, 47, of Augusta; and Evander Young, 32, of Searcy.
Hernandez said his department was working with the White County Sheriff’s Office and because of the heads up the sheriff’s office had, it made concessions to house those who were arrested today. He said all of those arrested will probably get arraigned next week with a federal judge. “Once all the arraignments are made, a decision will be made on whether or not they are going to be held or released.”
Hernandez said this is probably one of the biggest days in the state ever as far as this many federal indictments at one time. “There may be more to come. This all kind of really started with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.”
Sheriff Phillip Miller told The Daily Citizen that this has been a long time coming. “This investigation has taken months and months to put together.” Miller said there was a great deal of cooperation between state, local and federal officials to undertake this operation to clean our county and clean our cities up and get some of these criminals off the street.”
Miller said the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force spearheaded the effort. Helicopters hovered over the airport in case any of the suspects tried to run from authorities.
“Everybody that is getting arrested today, their information is sealed until they are arraigned and then it will become unsealed,” Hernandez said. “So, it may be Monday before that. Anyone that we don’t get arrested today, they are considered fugitives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.