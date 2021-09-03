Everyone is welcome to attend on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Maumelle, 120 Millwood Circle, to hear from Alex Nsengimana, Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient.
Nsengimana will share his story and discuss how Operation Christmas Child has impacted his life. Growing up amidst an unstable Rwandan government, Nsengimana experienced firsthand the travesties of his nation’s genocide.
He received a shoebox from Operation Christmas Child while in an orphanage. The shoebox gift sowed seeds of hope and love that he desperately needed. He realized that God had a specific plan for his life. He now serves with Operation Christmas Child paying forward the hope and love he received through a shoebox gift. Come hear his great story.
Pastors, you are invited to join us for a Pastor’s Appreciation Lunch on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 1051 Hogan Lane in Conway. All pastors are welcome.
Nsengimana will be the guest speaker at the luncheon as well.
God is using local churches in conjunction with Operation Christmas Child to reach global communities through the gift of a simple shoebox. The result: evangelism, discipleship, multiplication, church planting and unreached people groups.
RSVP by Sept. 7 to 501-269-0434 or occ.ar.rivervalley@gmail.com.
We look forward to seeing you there.
