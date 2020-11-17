The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts – filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items – and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
In 2020, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 11 million children in countries like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine. More than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2019, with more than 8.9 million collected in the U.S. The area goal for the Arkansas River Valley Area for 2020 is 18,060 gift-filled shoeboxes.
Conway and the surrounding communities have been participating in the collection of these shoebox gifts since 1999. Scores of churches, groups, teams, classes, businesses, families and individuals from our local community have contributed thousands of boxes since 1999.
The entire community is invited to join in this gift-giving ministry. The 2020 Collection Week is Nov. 16-23.
The drop off location this year is 1051 Hogan Lane (Fellowship Bible Church). Drop off hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with additional hours from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, 1-6 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. to noon the last Monday.
Anyone can pack a shoebox. Individuals, families, churches and groups fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and toys, such as dolls or soccer balls.
Do not include candy, toothpaste, used or damaged items, war-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures, seeds, chocolate or food, liquids or lotions, medications or vitamins, breakable items, such as snow globes or glass containers, or aerosol cans.
The GO Store is a one-stop location in downtown Conway where you can find quality items at discounted prices for your Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. The GO Store is located at 807 Court Street in Conway.
The GO Store Mission: To offer quality merchandise at discount prices to individuals and groups wishing to pack shoeboxes to benefit Operation Christmas Child and to make items cheaper and more accessible – allowing those packing to send more shoeboxes for the same amount of money; therefore, increasing their impact in spreading the gospel and making disciples of the nations. For more information, visit www.conwaygostore.com.
Also, more information on what to include and what not to include in your shoebox can be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ. Operation Christmas Child suggests a shipping donation of $9. Shipping donations can be made online on the Samaritan’s Purse website by clicking on the Follow Your Box tab and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Participants who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samar itanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
“This is an exciting week that we plan for all year. We love seeing the faces and hearing the stories of the people who donate shoeboxes each year and we count it as such a privilege to share these gifts with these children in desperate situations,” Dawn Wilson, Arkansas River Valley area coordinator, said.
For more information, in addition to the website, people can contact Wilson at 501-269-0434.
