Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year.
One of these gifts reached Evangeline Franzon in the Philippines when she was a young girl. Franzon is now visiting Arkansas River Valley residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.
Franzon wants to encourage residents as they kick off the upcoming collection season to fill more than 20,202 shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items – contributing to the global goal of reaching 11 million children.
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Pastor Appreciation Dessert Night, Pee Dee Baptist Church, 2744 Highway 16 E. in Clinton.
10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Student Group Outreach, Fellowship Bible Church, 1051 Hogan Lane in Conway.
9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Home School Packing Party, First Baptist Church, 3631 Highway 92 in Center Ridge.
Evangeline was born in Cebu, Philippines, where her family lived near a dump area. She had to skip school and babysit her younger siblings while her mom worked seven days a week, providing food for the family. Evangeline received a shoebox gift when she was 13 years old. Its contents met many needs for Evangeline and her family. Toothbrush and toothpaste especially stood out to her, as those were items they couldn’t afford. She also remembers receiving coloring books and small toys. This gift assured Evangeline that God loved her and her siblings and was watching over them.
Today, Evangeline and her husband live in Kansas and are raising two beautiful children.
During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 14-21, Conway and surrounding counties and residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to multiple drop-off locations across Arkansas River Valley Area to be announced in late October.
Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.
