The numbers are in for the third stage of Operation Safe Streets, which occurred over the June 17-18 weekend. Arkansas State Police is reporting 788 arrests for violations including 121 driving at excessive speeds and 24 driving while intoxicated.
More than 45 Troopers from Arkansas’ 12 Troops, including members of ASP’s command staff, made contact with 1,274 violators during the 48-hour effort.
Operation Safe Streets, which kicked off May 13 and has included three weekends, is an initiative to saturate the Little Rock metropolitan area with an enhanced law enforcement presence intent on shutting down criminal activity. The ongoing stratagem has been enormously successful, with a running grand total of 2,404 officer violation contacts, with 1,473 arrests that include 53 DWI violations and 202 excessive speed violations.
