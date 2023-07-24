Last week the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force partnered with the Arkansas State Police (ASP), Little Rock Police, North Little Rock Police, Maumelle Police, Jacksonville Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in a joint initiative to remove wanted and repeat offenders from the streets of Central Arkansas.

Operation X-Tended Stay was a coordinated dragnet that resulted in the arrests of almost 200 wanted individuals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.