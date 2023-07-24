Last week the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force partnered with the Arkansas State Police (ASP), Little Rock Police, North Little Rock Police, Maumelle Police, Jacksonville Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in a joint initiative to remove wanted and repeat offenders from the streets of Central Arkansas.
Operation X-Tended Stay was a coordinated dragnet that resulted in the arrests of almost 200 wanted individuals.
ASP contributed 25 Emergency Response Team members, provided air support and hosted the operation’s Unified Command Center. ASP made 71 arrests, including 12 felony charges, and issued 627 traffic citations.
“Arkansas State Police will always support and assist our federal, state and local law enforcement partners,” ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. “Operation X-Tended Stay is an extension of our other recent efforts, such as Operation Safe Streets, to saturate Pulaski County, combating criminal activity that had been on the rise in recent months.”
Operation Safe Streets, which kicked off in May, is an Arkansas State Police initiative to saturate the Little Rock metropolitan area with an enhanced law enforcement presence intent on shutting down criminal activity. The ongoing stratagem has been enormously successful, with a running grand total of 2,404 officer violation contacts, with 1,473 arrests that include 53 DWI violations and 202 excessive speed violations.
The combined efforts of these law enforcement agencies resulted in the apprehension of three homicide suspects, four people wanted on first-degree battery warrants, eight aggravated assaults, 19 weapons violations, four robbery suspects, 12 convicted sex offenders wanted for failing to register, 59 felony narcotic offenses, three individuals wanted for federal probation violations, and eight state probation/parole absconders.
Also during this effort, nine illegal firearms were seized, along with significant quantities of methamphetamine, Ketamine and fentanyl being taken off the streets.
