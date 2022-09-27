The Arkansas Entrepreneurship Policy Framework was released to advocate for Entrepreneurial policy change at the local, state and national levels.

More than 20 organizations across the state partnered to create the Policy Framework, which contains 56 recommendations for policymakers to lower barriers to entrepreneurship. The initiative was spearheaded by the Conductor and policy contributors include EforAll, The Generator, The Venture Center, Right to Start, Heartland Forward, The City of Conway, and the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.

