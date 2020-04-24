A day in the life of a dispatcher is ever-changing. But, people like Kylie Hargrove enjoy organizing the chaos.
The Greenbrier resident and mother of two lives to serve others and acts as a lifeline between those in distress and the help they need.
A dispatcher’s role is critical to ensure residents get the right help and that those responding have as much information about what’s going on before they arrive on scene, fellow Faulkner County dispatcher Kristy Kilcrease said.
“We are the first point of contact for the public,” she said. “We are the first voice they hear when they are needing help. If we aren’t there to answer, there wouldn’t be anyone there to get help to those who are calling. Our job is to be the calm voice on the line when someone is calling. We keep our deputies as safe as we possibly can by gathering all the information we can before they are sent to a call. The main goal is to keep everyone safe.”
Dispatchers are the ones the public turns to when they don’t know where to turn or what to do. Amidst the chaos, Kilcrease said dispatchers work to send out the right help, whether it be a deputy, an ambulance or the fire department.
Kilcrease has served as a Faulkner County dispatcher for 17 years. She is also Hargrove’s direct supervisor and said that the Greenbrier woman has stepped up and shines in her role as a Faulkner County dispatcher.
“Kylie has been with the sheriff’s office for a short amount of time, but she is not new to dispatch,” Kilcrease said. “Even in the short amount of time, Kylie has stepped up and has been a valuable asset to the sheriff’s office. She has the qualities of a great dispatcher — she is calm on the radio, a multitasker and she is always willing to help when needed.”
Hargrove’s dispatching career began in April 2017 when she hopped into an empty seat at the Greenbrier Police Department’s dispatch center.
Three years into her career, the Greenbrier woman said she hasn’t looked back.
“At Greenbrier, we dispatched for four small cities within the county — Greenbrier, Mayflower, Guy and Vilonia PD. I had always been interested in law enforcement and [emergency medical services] in general and when a position came available in my town, a friend encouraged me to apply,” she said. “It’s my favorite shift to work.”
Hargrove joined the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office dispatch team in August 2018, and she was named Faulkner County dispatcher of the year in December 2019 for her dedication and professionalism.
“I’ve always had a thing for helping people. It makes me feel good to help,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I, along with my team, assist hundreds of people every singe day. One of the most fulfilling things about my job … is the relationship I have with my work family [and] how we all work together to get what needs to be done. We really are a family and it’s also fulfilling to me when my deputies go home safe after long, hard shifts.”
Keeping deputies safe as they respond to various calls is not something Hargrove takes lightly.
“It’s my job to make sure I do everything I can to help them go home,” she said.
Being a dispatcher includes much more than answering 911 calls.
It also takes organizational skills and the ability to multitask quickly to maneuver through countless calls and incoming information to best serve whoever is on the other end of the phone, she said.
“A day in the life of any dispatcher is … extremely unpredictable and sometimes very stressful,” Hargrove said. “You truly never know what you’re going to have when you answer the 911 line.”
There’s a long list of phone numbers running through the Faulkner County dispatch center.
“We take 911 calls, non-emergency calls and we dispatch for 19 fire departments within the county,” Hargrove said. “Our agency has five 911 lines and three non emergency lines. We enter no contact orders, protection orders and property into the system that’s been reported stolen to our department and we do all of it while still answering all those telephone lines and radios. Dispatchers are crazy good multitaskers. There are a lot of roles included in the job title ‘911 Dispatcher.’”
On top of that, dispatchers are also working to ask everyone who dials 911 and requires in-person aid health-related questions to warn deputies, firefighters and medical responders if they need to wear personal protective equipment as they pull up to a scene to prevent catching COVID-19 during the pandemic.
It’s important to stay calm and help calm callers who are in distress, Hargrove said.
“I’d say our greatest role as dispatchers is obtaining vital information the best we can from our frantic callers to ensure the safety of our deputies and to ensure that our callers get the appropriate help needed, whether that is law enforcement, fire/first responders or an ambulance,” she said, adding that sometimes this process can be difficult.
Though it can be frustrating having to answer what may seem like a list of monotonous questions, Hargrove said it’s extremely important residents understand these questions are meant to help them, especially during a life-threatening situation.
“I know that when you’re in an emergency, it’s really, really frustrating [with] the amount of questions we ask,” the Faulkner County dispatcher said. “We ask these questions for our responders’ sake. It helps them prepare for wahatever emergency they are responding to.”
Dispatchers answer each call with “911, where is your emergency?” for a reason, she added.
“This is the most important thing you can start with,” Hargrove told the Log Cabin. “Once I have an address, I can start help and gather information while they are on their way to you. That’s gonna get help quicker.
The Faulkner County dispatcher also advised residents not to hang up on dispatchers.
In an emergency situations, she said dispatchers will listen to what’s going on in the background to help better describe the situation to responding deputies.
“Do not hang up the phone. If you’re in a situation where you can no longer provide information to the dispatcher, please do not hang up,” Hargrove said as she recommended placing the phone down instead. “Put the phone down, or put it in your pocket. We are trained to listen to things going on around you. If you hang up, we lose that and that’s one thing that helps us provide information to our deputies.”
When she’s not answering 911 calls and sending deputies to residents’ homes, the Greenbrier woman enjoys spending time with her 3- and 6-year-old sons.
Their family enjoys spending time outdoors and often goes camping, fishing and on float trips.
Hargrove’s older son may be just as interested in her line of work as she is.
“My oldest is obsessed with anything and everything in the police and dispatcher world,” she said. “He always asks tons of questions about my work and I try to answer those age appropriately.”
Because of her passion and attention to detail on the job, her co-workers and peers voted her in as the 2019 Faulkner County Dispatcher of the Year. Those who work alongside her said she was well-deserving of the honor.
