Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.